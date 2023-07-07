Replica of Portuguese Caravel set to open in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The ‘Pinta’, a replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers is set to open as a floating museum in Owensboro.

According to a release, the museum will be used for dockside educational tours.

Officials say the ship will be docked at English Park, 2 Woodford Avenue until departure on July 17.

The Pinta is famously known as the first ship to sight land on the voyage of discovery on October 14, 1492.

A release shows the general public is invited to step back in time and explore the Pinta on self-guided tours beginning July 7-16.

Those guided tours are expected to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

They say no reservations are necessary, and tickets are purchased at the ship. Admission for adults is $8.00, $7.00 for

Seniors 65 years or older/Military, and $6.00 for Children 5-16 years old. Children 4 years old and under are free.

Officials say teachers or organizations interested in scheduling a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member during the weekdays should go to ninapinta.org. Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.

