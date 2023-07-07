PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal accident that happened within a construction zone.

According to a release, that happened around 9:54 a.m. in Wadesville.

Officers say a preliminary investigation suggests a construction worker was backed over by a dump truck while working within the construction zone at State Road 66 and Springfield Road.

Officials say construction crews are in the process of grinding up pavement for replacement in that area.

After arriving, officers say Posey County EMS attempted life saving measures, but the victim died.

At this time, the names of the individuals are not being released.

