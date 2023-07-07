Owensboro teen hasn’t been seen for months, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search continues for a missing teenager in Owensboro.

Police say Cameron Thomas, 17, went missing on April 23 and is believed to still be in the Owensboro area.

Owensboro Police officers describe him as a white male with black hair. According to police, he is 5′04″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.