Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro teen hasn’t been seen for months, police say

Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas(Owensboro Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The search continues for a missing teenager in Owensboro.

Police say Cameron Thomas, 17, went missing on April 23 and is believed to still be in the Owensboro area.

Owensboro Police officers describe him as a white male with black hair. According to police, he is 5′04″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses

Latest News

Oscar Alejandro Rax XI and Jose Cac Tiul
EPD: Men admit to molesting small child
PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Flags lowered to half-staff in Perry County in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn
Replica of Portuguese Caravel set to open in Owensboro
Replica of Portuguese Caravel set to open in Owensboro