Owensboro Police builds community ties with 2nd Police in the Park event

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sounds of laughter and sirens filled Chautauqua Park in Owensboro Thursday afternoon as the police department held its second “Police in the Park” event.

Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Dylan Evans said the event was an opportunity for the community to get to know some of the officers serving the area.

“With school being out and the kids coming out for summer break we wanted to find a way to be more involved with the community,” he said.

The goal, Evans said, was to remind members of the community that the officers are people too.

“We are just like them. We are human just like them,” he said. “The only difference is we wear a uniform and a badge, but we want them to know if they need us they can count on us.”

Kids had the chance to talk with police officers, explore the squad cars and equipment and eat free hot dogs grilled by Owensboro’s finest.

An antique squad car was even on display for kids to take photos and play the siren.

Aurora was one of the kids who got to meet the officers at Thursday’s event. She said her “mind’s been blown.”

“I thought police officers didn’t ever have fun-- all they did was arrest people,” Aurora said.

Officer Evans said the department invited several community groups. Whitney Hanley, the event facilitator for Girls Inc., said she brought a group of the organization’s young members to meet the officers in a fun environment, so they feel comfortable using emergency services when necessary.

“We want the girls to be comfortable being around the police officers and getting to know them-- knowing that they are part of the community,” Hanley said. “Especially if they are ever in a situation where they need to call the police.”

Owensboro Public High School student Icyess Wimsatt says her interactions at the event have shifted how she sees the police.

She said she was excited to see a few officers around from her school.

“When you see a police officer you see such a serious face, but now coming out here and enjoying it with the kids, you see them having fun and sometimes them talking about what they do besides police work,” Wimsatt said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

