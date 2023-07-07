Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Otters’ Noah Myers added to Frontier League All-star Roster

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts(Evansville Otters)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League announced the 2023 All-Star Game late additions on Thursday morning, featuring Evansville Otters outfielder Noah Myers.

The Frontier League All-Star Game is hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field located in Crestwood, IL on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 pm CT.

Myers, a native of Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, joined the Otters in 2023 for his first season of professional baseball. After completing his college career at South Carolina Upstate, Myers has excelled in his opening season of pro ball. Through 45 games, Myers boasts a .282 average, with 22 of his 49 hits good for extra bases. He is 17 of 18 in stolen base attempts this season.

Myers is second on the team in home runs with eight and he is one of four Otters with multiple triples this season. Also, he is tied for the team high in walks with 29.

The 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch through our streaming partner, FloSports | FloBaseball.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB (Major League Baseball) Teams in its 30-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral home
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters fall again to Crushers, as Lake Erie completes series sweep
Aces another new assistant basketball coach
Funk named Asst. Coach/Chief of Staff for UE Basketball
Miners vs Flash, OVL baseball
OVL Baseball Highlights: Miners vs. Flash
Ex-Southridge baseball star Colson Montgomery thriving during first season in minor leagues
Colson Montgomery returns to the diamond, as he works his way up White Sox minor league ladder