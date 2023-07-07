Otters’ Noah Myers added to Frontier League All-star Roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League announced the 2023 All-Star Game late additions on Thursday morning, featuring Evansville Otters outfielder Noah Myers.

The Frontier League All-Star Game is hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field located in Crestwood, IL on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 pm CT.

Myers, a native of Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, joined the Otters in 2023 for his first season of professional baseball. After completing his college career at South Carolina Upstate, Myers has excelled in his opening season of pro ball. Through 45 games, Myers boasts a .282 average, with 22 of his 49 hits good for extra bases. He is 17 of 18 in stolen base attempts this season.

Myers is second on the team in home runs with eight and he is one of four Otters with multiple triples this season. Also, he is tied for the team high in walks with 29.

The 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game will be available to watch through our streaming partner, FloSports | FloBaseball.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB (Major League Baseball) Teams in its 30-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

