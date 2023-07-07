Birthday Club
Main St. Food & Beverage holds grand opening

Main Street Food & Beverage will be a food hall, and the first of its kind for the area.
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Main Street Food & Beverage food hall held its grand opening on Friday.

People made their way to the historic Firestone building, just behind the Civic Center for the opening.

Some of the tenants of the food hall include That Place, Downtown Grill and The Bar which sits in the center.

The bar and restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the official grand opening.

Officials say after Friday, the food hall will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

