Local LGBTQ leader reacts to SCOTUS ruling

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - LGBTQ groups have been voicing their opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision that a website designer in Colorado can turn away same-sex couples.

Designer, Lorie Smith was looking to expand her web design business to make webpages for weddings. She says that as a Christian, she shouldn’t have to make any webpage for same-sex couples.

The Supreme Court has sided with her saying she shouldn’t be forced to put out speech that she disagrees with, what people are questioning is whether or not this means discrimination now counts as free speech.

“I’m free to create custom designs consistent with my beliefs without the fear of Colorado punishing me,” says Smith.

The designs Smith doesn’t want to create are designs for same-sex couples.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 last week that she is free to decline service to gay couples.

Warrick County Pride President Yvon Lauren would like to see the Supreme Court ruling be reversed.

“I want to see people write their senators, write their representatives and demand better,” says Lauren.

Those in favor see the court’s decision as a win for freedom of speech.

“Whether your views on marriage are similar to mine or perhaps different, nobody should be forced to create a message that goes against his or her values,” says Smith.

Lauren says that denying service to someone based on their sexual orientation is discriminatory, plain and simple.

“I remember the 1964 Civil Rights Act,” says Lauren. “And as it was amended, I expect that to be for everyone. At one time in my life, I worked ona grant investigating discrimination cases, and I do not think we are exempted from that.”

For the time being, the ruling means that business owners in the Tri-State could be within their rights to turn away LGBTQ+ people. Lauren believes it may not happen here.

“Maybe it’s just my belief but I believe that the majority of people here will not follow that behavior,” says Lauren. “I’m an eternal optimist, and I never give up and my community doesn’t give up.”

It’s worth noting that there’s been some question about whether Smith was ever actually asked to create a website for a gay couple.

The man Smith named as having made the request has denied ever doing so.

Smith’s lawyers have denied that she fabricated the situation that led to this wide-sweeping court ruling.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.