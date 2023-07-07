JPD: Man arrested after admitting to child molesting allegations
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says after an extensive investigation, one man is in jail where he is facing child molestation charges.
According to a release, that investigation began on June 30.
Police say they were able to establish probable cause that 49-year-old Michael Crockett had sexual contact with a minor.
They say that minor is under the age of 14.
During an interview, police say Crockett admitted to the allegations.
Crockett was arrested and charged with four counts of level 1 felony child molesting and four counts of level 4 felony child molesting.
