JPD: Man arrested after admitting to child molesting allegations

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department says after an extensive investigation, one man is in jail where he is facing child molestation charges.

According to a release, that investigation began on June 30.

Police say they were able to establish probable cause that 49-year-old Michael Crockett had sexual contact with a minor.

They say that minor is under the age of 14.

During an interview, police say Crockett admitted to the allegations.

Crockett was arrested and charged with four counts of level 1 felony child molesting and four counts of level 4 felony child molesting.

