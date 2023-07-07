Birthday Club
Indiana WWII veteran turns 107 years old

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thurman Carnal, Indiana’s oldest Veteran, spent the day celebrating his 107th birthday.

“He was treating people right, and people are treating him right. It’s a combination of that. He’s had some good friends along the way,” says his son, Darrell Carnal.

“He’s well liked, seems like, or loved,” Darrell remarked with a laugh, referencing the crowd gathered in Terrace at Solarbron to celebrate Thurman.

A World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army, he served his country in the European Theatre after being drafted. We asked Thurman what his secret was.

“I don’t know, just luck,” says Thurman.

For other people in the crowd, like Don Burch, who says he got to know Thurman through his son as a teenager, it wasn’t just luck keeping him around.

Rather, it was an active lifestyle full of serving others.

“He’s a very intelligent man, always willing to do whatever,” says Burch.

According to Burch, Thurman was helping him hang drywall at the age of 98 and living on his own well into his 100′s.

After the photos were taken and the cake was cut, Thurman was wheeled outside for one final surprise, a ride-by and special presentation by the Indiana Patriot Guard.

Sharing a salute, Thurman smiled as he was handed an American Flag and a special pin. A fitting end to a hero’s birthday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

