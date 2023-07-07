Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

HPD: Crash involving pedestrian and semi closes 2nd St., Green St. intersection

(Arizona's Family)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the intersection of 2nd Street and Green Street is closed due to a crash.

HPD officials say that crash involved a semi and a pedestrian.

At this time, police say they are investigating, and the entire intersection is closed for at least a couple of hours.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Ohio River Crossing work continues with more traffic alerts
Blue Bridge
Blue Bridge back open after serious crash in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after Oakland City crash
Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after Oakland City crash