HPD: Crash involving pedestrian and semi closes 2nd St., Green St. intersection

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the intersection of 2nd Street and Green Street is closed due to a crash.

HPD officials say that crash involved a semi and a pedestrian.

At this time, police say they are investigating, and the entire intersection is closed for at least a couple of hours.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

