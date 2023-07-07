HPD: Crash involving pedestrian and semi closes 2nd St., Green St. intersection
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department says the intersection of 2nd Street and Green Street is closed due to a crash.
HPD officials say that crash involved a semi and a pedestrian.
At this time, police say they are investigating, and the entire intersection is closed for at least a couple of hours.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
We will update this story as we continue to learn more.
