Funeral services set for Perry Co. Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral plans have been finalized as the Tri-State prepares to say goodbye to Sergeant Heather Glenn.

Officials say Sgt. Glenn, who died after being shot at Perry County Memorial Hospital Monday, will be laid to rest next week at Greenwood Cemetery.

A public visitation is set to take place on Sunday from two to seven p-m at Tell City High School. Sgt. Glenn’s funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say anyone not able to attend the funeral service, but still wanting to pay their respects can gather along the procession route in three locations: near Sgt. Glenn’s cruiser, parked along Main Street, on North 19th near State Road 66 or near the Garrison flag, which will be just east of 19th Street.

After plans were finalized Friday, city leaders spoke about how connected Sgt. Glenn was to the community.

“I’m referring to her as Heather,” said Tell City PIO, Lt. Roger Smith. “She was Sgt. Glenn at the department, but she’s our friend Heather. Sher’s the community’s friend Heather. There’s nobody you’ll find out here that doesn’t have a story to tell you about Heather, in a good way.”

We will have coverage of Sgt. Glenn’s funeral and burial on 14 News Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.