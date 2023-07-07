Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Funeral services set for Perry Co. Sgt. Heather Glenn

(tellcity.in.gov)
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral plans have been finalized as the Tri-State prepares to say goodbye to Sergeant Heather Glenn.

Officials say Sgt. Glenn, who died after being shot at Perry County Memorial Hospital Monday, will be laid to rest next week at Greenwood Cemetery.

A public visitation is set to take place on Sunday from two to seven p-m at Tell City High School. Sgt. Glenn’s funeral will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say anyone not able to attend the funeral service, but still wanting to pay their respects can gather along the procession route in three locations: near Sgt. Glenn’s cruiser, parked along Main Street, on North 19th near State Road 66 or near the Garrison flag, which will be just east of 19th Street.

After plans were finalized Friday, city leaders spoke about how connected Sgt. Glenn was to the community.

“I’m referring to her as Heather,” said Tell City PIO, Lt. Roger Smith. “She was Sgt. Glenn at the department, but she’s our friend Heather. Sher’s the community’s friend Heather. There’s nobody you’ll find out here that doesn’t have a story to tell you about Heather, in a good way.”

We will have coverage of Sgt. Glenn’s funeral and burial on 14 News Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses

Latest News

Main Street Food & Beverage will be a food hall, and the first of its kind for the area.
Main St. Food & Beverage holds grand opening
Cameron Thomas
Owensboro teen hasn’t been seen for months, police say
Oscar Alejandro Rax XI and Jose Cac Tiul
EPD: Men admit to molesting small child
PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck