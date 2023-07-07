Birthday Club
7/7 Friday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning on a fire we brought you as breaking news Thursday on Sunrise.

Officials with the Henderson Fire Department says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating.

Evansville police say a man is in jail after he pulled a gun on a woman and shot at her.

The victim telling police it all started at a motel in Henderson.

In Daviess County, an ongoing traffic alert at the Natcher Bridge is about to get even more confusing for drivers.

What you need to know if you plan on being in the area.

From Haynie’s Corner First Friday to Friday After Five, there are several big events happening today and this weekend in the Tri-State.

We have what’s going on and what you won’t want to miss.

