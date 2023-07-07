Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Flags lowered to half-staff in Perry County in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn

Sgt. Heather Glenn
Sgt. Heather Glenn(Indiana State Police)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff in Perry County less than a week after the tragic officer-involved shooting that left one officer dead.

This follows the city’s recommendation for all residents and businesses to fly flags at half-staff in remembrance and honor of Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty while helping a domestic violence victim at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The governor asks that all flags in the county should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday, July 10, the same day Sgt. Glenn will be laid to rest.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard

Latest News

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
Replica of Portuguese Caravel set to open in Owensboro
Replica of Portuguese Caravel set to open in Owensboro
Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.
Train cars derailed near Toyota in Gibson Co.
49-year-old Michael Crockett
JPD: Man arrested after admitting to child molesting allegations