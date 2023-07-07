Flags lowered to half-staff in Perry County in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff in Perry County less than a week after the tragic officer-involved shooting that left one officer dead.

This follows the city’s recommendation for all residents and businesses to fly flags at half-staff in remembrance and honor of Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn.

Sgt. Glenn was killed in the line of duty while helping a domestic violence victim at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The governor asks that all flags in the county should be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Monday, July 10, the same day Sgt. Glenn will be laid to rest.

