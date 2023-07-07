Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville Wartime Museum awarded $50K Lilly Endowment grant

Evansville Wartime Museum asking for chair lift donations
Evansville Wartime Museum asking for chair lift donations
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will now have funds to help install a much-needed addition to their museum.

According to museum officials, the organization was awarded a $50,000 Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society through the Lilly Endowment.

Officials say the funds will be used to buy and install a modular room with dedicated temperature and humidity control on the hangar’s second floor mezzanine.

“The room’s construction will be insulated panels made of exterior and interior gauge metal with foam insulation,” says a museum spokesperson on social media. “The space will provide a collection area meeting the highest standards of the museum community.”

Museum staff say the room will hold their most delicate items, which will now be protected against the swings in temperature inside the hangar.

Modular room photo 1
Modular room photo 1(Evansville Wartime Museum)
Modular room photo 2
Modular room photo 2(Evansville Wartime Museum)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCSO investigating deadly accident after construction worker hit by dump truck
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Sarah Mecum
Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses

Latest News

Evansville Rescue Mission
Evansville Rescue Mission makes unanimous decision to sell Camp Reveal
Vanderburgh County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year
Vanderburgh County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year
Vanderburgh County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year
Vanderburgh County deputy named School Resource Officer of the Year
EPD: Men admit to molesting small child