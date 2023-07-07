Evansville Wartime Museum awarded $50K Lilly Endowment grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will now have funds to help install a much-needed addition to their museum.

According to museum officials, the organization was awarded a $50,000 Heritage Support Grant from the Indiana Historical Society through the Lilly Endowment.

Officials say the funds will be used to buy and install a modular room with dedicated temperature and humidity control on the hangar’s second floor mezzanine.

“The room’s construction will be insulated panels made of exterior and interior gauge metal with foam insulation,” says a museum spokesperson on social media. “The space will provide a collection area meeting the highest standards of the museum community.”

Museum staff say the room will hold their most delicate items, which will now be protected against the swings in temperature inside the hangar.

Modular room photo 1 (Evansville Wartime Museum)

Modular room photo 2 (Evansville Wartime Museum)

