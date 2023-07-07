Evansville Rescue Mission makes unanimous decision to sell Camp Reveal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to refocus the organization’s resources, the Evansville Rescue Mission announced they will be offering Camp Reveal for sale in the near future.

Evansville Rescue Mission’s President Tracy Gorman says although Camp Reveal played an important role for them, he and the Board of Directors are aware the organization needs to focus on the rapidly growing homeless population in the Tri-State.

“We love the many ways God has used Camp Reveal through the years! So many lives have been changed, and there have been extraordinary memories made on those 105 acres,” says Rev. Gorman in a statement. “We’re grateful for every changed life, and we’re blessed to hear of every glorious memory.”

According to a social media post, the decision to sell Camp Reveal was made unanimously by the organization.

We’re told the current season of camps will be the final time the Evansville Rescue Mission will offer camps at Camp Reveal; however, the current camps underway will not be impacted by this decision to sell the land.

The full statement made by President Tracy Gorman and more information can be found below.

