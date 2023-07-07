EPD: Men admit to molesting small child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men in Evansville were arrested and accused of molesting a small child.

According to an affidavit, the victim came to Holly’s House for a forensic interview and told officials that Oscar Alejandro Rax XI, 28, touched her “all over the place.”

Officers say the child stated that another man, 32-year-old Jose Cac Tiul, did the same.

During an interview, Evansville Police say both Tiul and Rax admitted to molesting the child.

According to police, Tiul said he was sorry but blamed the child for his actions, stating that she was showing him the “moves.”

Both men were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

