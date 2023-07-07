EPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and confinement charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man is facing multiple charges after a woman say he held her against her will and shot at her.

Officials initially responded to a run for what they thought was an intoxicated driver near Southeast Second and Main Street. When the driver stopped, she told them she had been shot and needed help.

Authorities say the woman stated she had been living at the Holiday Motel in Henderson and while she was on her way back there one night, she met a man later identified as Marcus Hansford. She was told he needed a ride to Henderson.

When they went back to the motel, she says he became angry after an hour or so and demanded to be driven back.

The victim adds that Hansford pulled a gun on her and shot at her when they did eventually get to the vehicle. Eventually she dropped him off at an apartment complex.

Hansford was eventually identified and taken into custody. He faces charges of kidnapping and confinement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.