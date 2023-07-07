Birthday Club
Ellis Park kicks off racing season in Henderson

Horse racing fans flock to Henderson to watch the continuation of live racing at Ellis Park...
Horse racing fans flock to Henderson to watch the continuation of live racing at Ellis Park after Churchill Downs moved there meets there.(WAVE)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Ellis Park’s 101st racing season has begun. Races start just before noon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Horses won’t be the only ones racing -- the Dachshund Derby will take place later this month and mascot races next month.

While most people came down to Ellis Park on Friday to place bets, one family came down to just enjoy the weather before it gets too hot.

”We just wanted to see some horses race because me and my mom find it’s pretty cool to just seeing all the horses just race against each other.” says Ethan Wagner.

The racing season will take place from now through to Sunday, August 27.

