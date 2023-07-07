Birthday Club
DJ Balentine named new Director of Player Development at UE

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has found their new Director of Player Development.

DJ Balentine has been named the new Director of Player Development.

Balentine returns to Evansville following a season as an assistant coach at Henderson State University in Arkansas. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Advertising and Management with a minor in Business from UE in 2016, finishing his basketball career there with 2,464 points.

