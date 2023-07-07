Dilger named head coach for KWC Men’s & Women’s Tennis

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Former assistant coach Kyla Dilger had been named the Head Coach of the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs, as announced by Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Shook on Monday.

“Kyla quickly rose to the top of an impressive applicant pool,” said Shook. “She was a key part of the big steps we took as a program towards competing for points and matches last season. She was integral to our recruiting efforts this past year and will bring us the top-3 UTR student-athletes in the fall this program has ever had. Her experience, work ethic, knowledge of the game, attention to details, and personality will pay huge dividends for us in the next chapter of our men’s and women’s tennis program.”

Dilger will step into the head coach roll after spending the last year as an assistant for the Panthers. Prior to her time at Wesleyan, Dilger spent a year coaching at Centre Court in Owensboro, teaching kids of all ages as well as giving private lessons. Originally from Lincoln City, Indiana, Dilger played three years of tennis at DI Western Kentucky before transferring to Brescia for her final year. She graduated with a degree in Speech-Language Pathology in 2022.

Kyla states “I feel so honored and blessed to have been given this incredible opportunity to help build a winning culture within Kentucky Wesleyan Tennis and take this program to new heights. I can’t thank Mr. Shook, my colleagues within the athletic administration staff, and the exceptional student-athletes on the tennis teams for supporting and believing in me. I’m excited about the recruits and returners we have for this season, and the prospects for the years to come have me hopeful for a bright future within the tennis program here at Kentucky Wesleyan.”

