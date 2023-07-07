Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dilger named head coach for KWC Men’s & Women’s Tennis

Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Former assistant coach Kyla Dilger had been named the Head Coach of the Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s and Women’s Tennis programs, as announced by Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mark Shook on Monday. 

“Kyla quickly rose to the top of an impressive applicant pool,” said Shook. “She was a key part of the big steps we took as a program towards competing for points and matches last season. She was integral to our recruiting efforts this past year and will bring us the top-3 UTR student-athletes in the fall this program has ever had. Her experience, work ethic, knowledge of the game, attention to details, and personality will pay huge dividends for us in the next chapter of our men’s and women’s tennis program.”

Dilger will step into the head coach roll after spending the last year as an assistant for the Panthers. Prior to her time at Wesleyan, Dilger spent a year coaching at Centre Court in Owensboro, teaching kids of all ages as well as giving private lessons. Originally from Lincoln City, Indiana, Dilger played three years of tennis at DI Western Kentucky before transferring to Brescia for her final year. She graduated with a degree in Speech-Language Pathology in 2022. 

Kyla states “I feel so honored and blessed to have been given this incredible opportunity to help build a winning culture within Kentucky Wesleyan Tennis and take this program to new heights. I can’t thank Mr. Shook, my colleagues within the athletic administration staff, and the exceptional student-athletes on the tennis teams for supporting and believing in me. I’m excited about the recruits and returners we have for this season, and the prospects for the years to come have me hopeful for a bright future within the tennis program here at Kentucky Wesleyan.”

Stay up to date on all your Panther news by following @KWCpanthers on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletics” Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral home
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters fall again to Crushers, as Lake Erie completes series sweep
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters’ Noah Myers added to Frontier League All-star Roster
Aces another new assistant basketball coach
Funk named Asst. Coach/Chief of Staff for UE Basketball
Miners vs Flash, OVL baseball
OVL Baseball Highlights: Miners vs. Flash