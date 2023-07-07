Deputy Bryan Hicks’ almost ready to drive on his own

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Deputy Bryan Hicks got his license reinstated.

Hicks has relearned how to walk, to eat, to talk, and now, to drive.

This coming less than two years after he was shot in the head in the line of duty, a traumatic injury which left him with an enormous road to recovery.

“It’s another step back to normalcy, or getting close to normal,” Tammy Hicks said.

The last time he drove on his own, he was driving to the very scene that changed his life forever.

“It hasn’t even been two years and he’s already back to being able to drive, once the modifications are done to the vehicle,” Tammy said.

Since the day Bryan was shot, his wife Tammy has worn nearly every hat. She’s brought him to countless appointments, to physical rehabilitation, speech therapy, you name it.

Soon to come, he’ll be able to take himself.

“Being a police officer, your office, everything is your car,” Tammy said. “I’m going to lose my chauffer’s hat and hand it over to him, and I’m ready to do it. Him driving does not worry me at all. It wasn’t the easiest therapy he’s had.”

Bryan Hicks continues to take steps forward in his recovery -- a recovery few thought would be possible. One of the few, his wife, his biggest fan.

“He continues to amaze me,” Tammy said. “Just the steps, and the progress, and the hard work, the dedication and determination he has.”

From essentially starting from scratch following his traumatic injury -- he’s ready to take the next step -- a step he’s been waiting for ever since he woke up.

“Back to work, yeah,” Bryan said.

A journey with its ups and downs -- but with one constant -- a community willing to help.

Between Tammy being able to work remotely with Old National -- to the support from groups like Defending Heroes -- many folks have had their helping hands in his journey to recovery.

“Thank you, yes thank you,” Bryan said.

From here, Tammy says anything is possible.

“The sky’s the limit for him, you know,” Tammy said.

Those modifications he has to have done to his car are an extra pedal, and a knob on the steering wheel. Once that’s done, he’ll be able to drive his car.

The next thing the pair look forward to is throwing out the first pitch at the Cardinals vs. Cubs game on July 29.

