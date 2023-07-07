DCSO: 3 arrested on multiple drug charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, three people are in jail after police found multiple drugs during an investigation and undercover buys Thursday afternoon.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s office says they conducted a search warrant in a home at the 1400 of Booth Ave around 2 p.m. in Owensboro.

Officials say inside the home, police found 48-year-old Theresa Spencer, 26-year- old Faith Spencer and 30-year-old Rickie Greenwell.

Police say four children were inside the home during their investigation.

Detectives say they found multiple drugs and paraphernalia as well as a large amount of money.

Officials say all three adults were taken to the Daviess County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.