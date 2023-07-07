Birthday Club
Daviess County Sheriff’s Dept. welcomes new therapy dog
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office newest furry recruit will be the department’s first therapy dog.

The dog, named Claire, is a one-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.

Shortly after Sheriff Brad Youngman took office, Sgt. Tyler Free brought the idea of the therapy dog up to the department.

Claire now lives with Free’s family at their Daviess Co. home and accompanies him while on duty.

“She hates the robot vacuum cleaner,” Free said.

DCSO applied for and received a grant from Dogs Helping Heroes-- a non-profit based in Jefferson, Ind. The nonprofit provided 11 weeks of basic obedience training and vaccinations for Claire.

Free said Claire was a young stray wandering the streets of Owensboro until she found her way to the Daviess County Animal Shelter.

“She was in our animal shelter for a while. No one would adopt her,” Free said.

But soon, Sheriff Brad Youngman said Claire will be back to serving her own community.

“When you typically think of a canine being assigned to a law enforcement agency, it’s a drug dog, a bomb dog, you know they attack on command and things like that,” Youngman said. “Claire is the same type of breed, but she’s not that type of animal. Her job is to bring joy and comfort.”

Sgt. Free said him and Claire will attend about four months of training together to work on the dog’s social skills before she can get a therapy certification.

Free said some of the commands the pair will work on include “visit,” where Claire will go to someone in need on command, and a command to place her head on someone’s lap.

Claire will help calm victims of violence as well as make visits to schools and nursing homes. However, Youngman said Claire’s presence will also help the department’s officers.

“First responders and law enforcement see a lot of trauma, so this is a great opportunity to have something around that can kind of distract them from that and provide some relief,” Youngman said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

