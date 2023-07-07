Birthday Club
Concertgoer threw phone at Drake during show

FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on...
FILE - Drake appears on screen during a tribute to Lil Wayne at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Someone threw a phone at him during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.

Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.

The phone fell to the floor.

Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show.

It’s the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.

Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max.

Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

