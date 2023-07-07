Birthday Club
Colson Montgomery returns to the diamond, as he works his way up White Sox minor league ladder

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We haven’t heard much about former Southridge baseball star, Colson Montgomery lately, but that’s because, up until a few weeks ago, he had yet to even play, this summer.

Montgomery, a Holland, Indiana native, was hurt for most of this season, with a strained oblique, and just returned to the field, in late June.

The White Sox started him out on a rehab assignment, first with their Arizona rookie league team, and currently, with their high-A affiliate, the Winston Salem Dash.

In his first game in Arizona, he tripled, and has gotten a hit in every game since then, but two. He’s really tearing it up lately, going 8-for-10 in his last three games.

The White Sox plan to promote him back up to double-A Birmingham, as soon as they feel he’s ready, and double-A is where he maxed out last year, in his first full season in the minors.

