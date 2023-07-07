Bosse athlete named SIAC Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation proudly announced Friday afternoon that one of their high school students is being awarded for their athletic and academic achievements.

The school corporation says Bosse High School track athlete Alexia Smith was named the female SIAC Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year.

“The award is based upon athletic achievement, success in the classroom and work in the community,” says an EVSC spokesperson on social media. “Her impressive list of accomplishments includes nine sectional titles, eight city titles, seven SIAC titles, six regional titles, and two state champion wins.”

Earlier this week, Smith announced she signed her National Letter of Intent to run track at Purdue University.

Alexia Smith, a track athlete at Bosse High School. (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation)

