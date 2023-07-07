Big Rivers CEO to retire after 42 years with the company

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Big Rivers Board of Directors has announced the retirement of their president and CEO, Bob Berry.

Big River officials say Berry will retire by the end of the year.

Berry joined Big Rivers in 1981 and has held his current position since 2014. Before holding the title of CEO, he was COO.

Big Rivers officials say they are hiring an executive recruitment firm to assist in hiring Berry’s replacement.

