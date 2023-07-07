Autism Evansville to hold first community summit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Autism Evansville will be holding their first-ever summit to discuss autism with the community.

Parents who have children with autism are invited to learn about the resources offered in the Tri-State.

Answers to All Things Autism will bring together neurologists and community leaders to talk about the opportunities available for those who have autism.

Executive Director Kelsey Schapker says it’s important to continue the conversation around autism and give parents the chance to ask questions.

”Not only to help those in the community, but maybe to help your child,” said Schapker. “If you’re a teacher and you want to help that child thrive and what do you need to learn about autism. This would be a perfect example to learn about autism and invest in that child or that adult and see how you can be of assistance.”

The panel will be held on September 22 at the University of Evansville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a capacity limit of 100.

Click here to buy tickets for the summit.

