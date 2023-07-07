Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Autism Evansville to hold first community summit

Autism Evansville to hold first community summit
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Autism Evansville will be holding their first-ever summit to discuss autism with the community.

Parents who have children with autism are invited to learn about the resources offered in the Tri-State.

Answers to All Things Autism will bring together neurologists and community leaders to talk about the opportunities available for those who have autism.

Executive Director Kelsey Schapker says it’s important to continue the conversation around autism and give parents the chance to ask questions.

”Not only to help those in the community, but maybe to help your child,” said Schapker. “If you’re a teacher and you want to help that child thrive and what do you need to learn about autism. This would be a perfect example to learn about autism and invest in that child or that adult and see how you can be of assistance.”

The panel will be held on September 22 at the University of Evansville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a capacity limit of 100.

Click here to buy tickets for the summit.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral home
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Local LGBTQ leader reacts to SCOTUS ruling
Local LGBTQ leader reacts to SCOTUS ruling
Big Rivers CEO to retire after 42 years with the company
Big Rivers CEO to retire after 42 years with the company
DCSO: 3 arrested on multiple drug charges
DCSO: 3 arrested on multiple drug charges
EPD: Man arrested after kidnapping and confinement charges
EPD: Man arrested on kidnapping and confinement charges