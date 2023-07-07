Birthday Club
On alert for heavy rain, a few strong storms Saturday

1-2″ local rainfalls possible
WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Active weather returns to start off the weekend.   We are on alert for a few strong storms with damaging winds and hail Saturday, mainly across Western Kentucky.  Heavy rainfall will be possible with several rounds of storms moving through on Saturday afternoon and evening.  Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s.   Some showers may linger early Sunday, otherwise, skies will clear during the day with a high of 83.  Sunny and warmer for Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 each day.   More showers and storms possible by the end of next week.

