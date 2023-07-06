Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses

Sarah Mecum
Sarah Mecum(Wayne Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say they were called last Friday to an alarm at Kincaid’s in Fairfield.

Deputies say they found the door broken and glass shattered.

They say Sarah Mecum, of Albion, was found inside the store.

Deputies say they later found out she had burglarized and damaged other businesses.

They include Dairy Queen, McDonalds, and Carter Turf and Tractor.

Mecum was taken to the Wayne County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Charges include Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, and Retail Theft

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

‘Police in the Park’ set for Thursday in Owensboro
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
Evansville African American Museum restoring historic house
Evansville African American Museum restoring historic house
Elevated trails remain closed at Panther Creek Park after storms
Elevated trails remain closed at Panther Creek Park after storms