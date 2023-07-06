Woman accused of damaging and burglarizing several Fairfield businesses

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say they were called last Friday to an alarm at Kincaid’s in Fairfield.

Deputies say they found the door broken and glass shattered.

They say Sarah Mecum, of Albion, was found inside the store.

Deputies say they later found out she had burglarized and damaged other businesses.

They include Dairy Queen, McDonalds, and Carter Turf and Tractor.

Mecum was taken to the Wayne County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Charges include Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass, and Retail Theft

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.