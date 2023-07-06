Welborn Baptist Foundation awards OCU with $50K grant

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Welborn Baptist Foundation.

Officials say they’ll use the money to create bible study themed areas and other amenities in a new 150 bed residence hall under construction on campus. The residence hall will open in August for the fall semester.

The foundation awarded its Christ Centered Living funds to 32 not for profit organizations.

The recipients are required to raise one dollar for every two dollars awarded by Welborn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.