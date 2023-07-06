Birthday Club
7/6 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking news this morning, multiple homes were damaged after a fire in Henderson overnight.

We have new video coming in from the scene.

More breaking news this morning, crews were called out early this morning to a fire on Highway 41-A in Henderson.

That call coming in just before 1:30 this morning.

Funeral arrangements have been released for fallen Tell City SGT. Heather Glenn.

That information comes as many in the community came out as officials transported her body.

Happening Thursday, it’s the Celebrate Freedom Donorama Blood Drive.

The Red Cross needs your help to donate blood.

We have have what you need to know if you want to help give.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

