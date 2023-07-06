Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, as fallen police sergeant Heather Glenn was transported from the Perry County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home, 14 News spoke with the coroner who was also her friend.

Coroner Warren Taylor said he had known Sgt. Glenn since she was a baby. He said she was always kind and a fixture in the police department.

“She worked nights and she was a cornerstone of the police department on night shift,” he said.

He said they would often talk and shared stories after they had both been in motorcycle accidents.

On Monday, he had to go to Perry County Memorial Hospital to identify her body after she had been shot.

“A lot of cases affect me, but this one kind of hits home,” he said. “I haven’t been able to sleep since early that morning... I’ve broken down several times in the last few days here and again today.”

As coroner, he had to identify her and confirm her cause of death after she had been shot.

“It’s not supposed to happen to somebody as good as what she was and how she treated everybody,” Taylor said.

As coroner, he can’t just stop to grieve as his office performs the autopsy of the man who killed her.

“My deputy coroner I think in the last two days I’ve called her Heather four or five times,” he said. “Her name’s Hannah.”

As coroner, he has to see a woman he knew as she came into the world and help as she leaves it.

“I walked past the cooler and I tell her, ‘Hi,’ and, ‘Goodbye,’” he said. “It’s going to affect everybody, and I just pray that everybody handles it and goes on with their life and this never happens again.”

He said he hopes the community will be able to start healing after her funeral.

[Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn]

[Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home]

[Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural]

[Memorial fund and fundraisers in place for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.]

[Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.