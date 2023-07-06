Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three homes in Henderson were destroyed in an overnight fire, according to officials.

That fire happened on Thompson Street.

Two of the homes were being built for Habitat for Humanity.

Officials say no one from the third house was at home.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

