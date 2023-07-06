Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say he threatened firefighters with a box cutter.

Evansville Police say, Wednesday afternoon, they were called to fire station #3 on N. Fourth Avenue in Evansville.

They say Brady French was accused of coming to the station and yelling at firefighters to release his son, who he says they were holding hostage.

Officials say that’s when French pulled out a box cutter and threatened the firefighters saying, “You’ll all pay.”

He was found later at another address on Fourth Avenue and arrested. French is charged with intimidation.

