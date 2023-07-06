Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter

Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after police say he threatened firefighters with a box cutter.

Evansville Police say, Wednesday afternoon, they were called to fire station #3 on N. Fourth Avenue in Evansville.

They say Brady French was accused of coming to the station and yelling at firefighters to release his son, who he says they were holding hostage.

Officials say that’s when French pulled out a box cutter and threatened the firefighters saying, “You’ll all pay.”

He was found later at another address on Fourth Avenue and arrested. French is charged with intimidation.

Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro
Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro
Six USI students and their professor worked with NASA's JPL team on a light amplifier.
USI students partner with NASA on special project
‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society
‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn