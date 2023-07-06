Less Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind northwesterly winds. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temps sink to 67-degrees.

Friday, mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds. Friday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely as high temps drop into the lower 80s. There is a marginal risk of a few severe thunderstorms. The primary concern is damaging winds.

