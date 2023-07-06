Birthday Club
KSP investigating after BGPD police officer injured in shooting at Car-Mart

Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.
Bowling Police officer injured in shooting at the Car-Mart on Russellville Road.(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton and WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green police officer has been injured after a shooting at Car-Mart on Russellville Road, according to Ronnie Ward with Bowling Green Police Department.

Kentucky State Police is now investigating the incident.

ATF Louisville’s Bowling Green office is also assisting on the scene.

