Heavy rainfall possible this weekend

1-2″ of rain possible Saturday-Sunday
7/6 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies on Thursday as highs rose into the upper 80s. Friday will be a bit warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s. A few scattered storms will be possible by Friday evening into early Saturday. Heavy rainfall will be possible on Saturday as a warm front stalls out along the Ohio Rivers. We may see several rounds of showers and storms, with heavy rain as the main threat. We can’t rule out a severe storm or two on Saturday. More rain possible on Sunday as the system lifts out later in the day. High temps over the weekend will stay in the low to mid 80s since we will have cloudy skies and rain. Dry and warmer for the first part of next week with highs returning to the near-90 degree range.

