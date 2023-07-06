Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The obituary for Sgt. Heather Glenn shows her funeral will be Monday.

It’s planned for 10 a.m. at Tell City High School Auditorium. The burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

There will also be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the service on Monday at the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty early Monday morning at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.

Community members lined the streets as her body was escorted from the coroner’s office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home Wednesday.

