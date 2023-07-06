Birthday Club
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The obituary for Sgt. Heather Glenn shows her funeral will be Monday.

It’s planned for 10 a.m. at Tell City High School Auditorium. The burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

There will also be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the service on Monday at the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty early Monday morning at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.

Community members lined the streets as her body was escorted from the coroner’s office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home Wednesday.

[Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home]

[Fallen Tell City Sergeant leaves behind unfinished mural]

[Memorial fund and fundraisers in place for fallen Tell City Police Sgt.]

[Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn]

Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn

