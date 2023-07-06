Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -Fentanyl related deaths are decreasing in Daviess County.

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones says a combination of factors led to this decline, including but not limited to, treatment, awareness and enforcement.

Jones says he’s seen two fentanyl related deaths this year so far. That’s compared to the 16 fentanyl deaths in 2022.

Owensboro Police say the seizures of fentanyl are up this year to around 16,000 pills.

Miles Estes says he spent the last seven months in the “Friends of Sinners” faith-based residential substance recovery treatment program out of Owensboro.

He says the program is causing his recovery process to go well. He says he has 27 recorded fentanyl overdoses.

“Every time’s been worse. It’s pretty much been like me trying to commit suicide because the drug enhances you. It makes you not conscious pretty much,” said Estes. “I got a second chance here, and I’m not out in the streets anymore, and I’m in my Bible a lot. It’s all glory to God.”

“Friends of Sinners” is one of many drug-recovery programs in Owensboro. The following groups also provide recovery assistance:

If you, or someone you know, is exposed to fentanyl call the police immediately.

