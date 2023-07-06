Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro

Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -Fentanyl related deaths are decreasing in Daviess County.

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones says a combination of factors led to this decline, including but not limited to, treatment, awareness and enforcement.

Jones says he’s seen two fentanyl related deaths this year so far. That’s compared to the 16 fentanyl deaths in 2022.

Owensboro Police say the seizures of fentanyl are up this year to around 16,000 pills.

Miles Estes says he spent the last seven months in the “Friends of Sinners” faith-based residential substance recovery treatment program out of Owensboro.

He says the program is causing his recovery process to go well. He says he has 27 recorded fentanyl overdoses.

“Every time’s been worse. It’s pretty much been like me trying to commit suicide because the drug enhances you. It makes you not conscious pretty much,” said Estes. “I got a second chance here, and I’m not out in the streets anymore, and I’m in my Bible a lot. It’s all glory to God.”

Friends of Sinners” is one of many drug-recovery programs in Owensboro. The following groups also provide recovery assistance:

If you, or someone you know, is exposed to fentanyl call the police immediately.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Six USI students and their professor worked with NASA's JPL team on a light amplifier.
USI students partner with NASA on special project
‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society
‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn