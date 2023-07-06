Evansville African American Museum restoring historic house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just across the street from the Evansville African American Museum and Lincoln Elementary School resides a small, fairly unassuming home.

If you aren’t familiar, it’s easy to miss what’s actually a historically significant building: The Alfred Porter House.

“Alfred Porter was a teacher at Lincoln High School. That was Evansville’s only Black high school,” says Tory Schendel-Vyvoda, a curator with the African American Museum.

She says what’s neat about the house, beyond its previous occupant, is that it sits on what was known as “Teacher’s Row.”

“What is teacher’s row? It is where the African Teachers lived and then went across the street to work at Lincoln when it was a high school,” explains Schendel-Vyvoda. “That ties in the museum because that’s part of our community.”

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Indiana Historical Society through a Lilly Endowment, the museum says the house is on the up-and-up.

“We are definitely in the barebone process, but what we see here is creativity and potential,” says Schendel-Vyvoda.

Kori Miller is the Executive Director of the museum, and says they’re excited to be able to bring this piece of history to their campus.

“We’re looking at Porter House to be an extension of the Evansville African American Museum,” says Miller, “which will allow us to provide music and education programs for kids which is needed in the community.”

They’re looking to have the home opened around November.

For Schendel-Vyvoda and Miller, it’s been a long time coming.

“This means a lot to be able to provide additional programming for the museum,” says Miller.

“When you believe in this mission, it’s amazing to see, you know, smiling all the time, because it’s just something that’s really magnificent, and we can serve our community,” says Schendel-Vyvoda.

Beyond hosting classes on things like music therapy and African culture, all topics Porter covered as a teacher, the house will also host exhibitions about Evansville’s Black-only high schools, such as the former Lincoln High School just across the street.

