‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve been thinking about getting a new furry friend, you’re in luck. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting their annual ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

Starting Thursday and through the end of the month, potential pet owners can come to the shelter and adopt a cat or dog for $50..

Normally, adult dogs cost $150 and cats cost $80.

The sale will include pets being spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Development and Public Relations Coordinator Laurie Miller says adoptions have been low this year, and she hopes this event will give more animals a proper home.

”We pride ourselves in making that right match with the right adopter and the right animal, so we’ll guide you through that process. You might find out ,‘you know, I didn’t want that poodle that came from a breeder. I really love this beagle mix.’ You might surprise yourself. Come to the shelter, and you might fall in love with something,” said Miller.

VHS will have adoption counselors to assist anyone adopting pets for the first time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.