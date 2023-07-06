Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society

‘Empty the Shelters’ starts Thursday at Vanderburgh Human Society
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’ve been thinking about getting a new furry friend, you’re in luck. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting their annual ‘Empty the Shelters’ event.

Starting Thursday and through the end of the month, potential pet owners can come to the shelter and adopt a cat or dog for $50..

Normally, adult dogs cost $150 and cats cost $80.

The sale will include pets being spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Development and Public Relations Coordinator Laurie Miller says adoptions have been low this year, and she hopes this event will give more animals a proper home.

”We pride ourselves in making that right match with the right adopter and the right animal, so we’ll guide you through that process. You might find out ,‘you know, I didn’t want that poodle that came from a breeder. I really love this beagle mix.’ You might surprise yourself. Come to the shelter, and you might fall in love with something,” said Miller.

VHS will have adoption counselors to assist anyone adopting pets for the first time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Motorcycle and van crash near Wesselman Park
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in Evansville crash
APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
Firework in downtown Evansville
Fireworks return to Evansville Riverfront for 4th of July celebration
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro
Fentanyl deaths trending down in Owensboro
Six USI students and their professor worked with NASA's JPL team on a light amplifier.
USI students partner with NASA on special project
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Man accused of threatening firefighters with box cutter
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn
Perry Co. Coroner remembers Sgt. Heather Glenn