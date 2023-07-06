Birthday Club
EFD recognizes 6-year-old boy for saving his grandma

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department surprised a 6-year-old boy with a new title, honorary firefighter.

Houston Houchin was given the honor after turning what could’ve been a tragic story into one to celebrate.

EFD made him an honorary firefighter for his quick and heroic action two weeks earlier.

“This is for you young man. Thank you, good job,” said EFD Division Chief Mike Larson to Houchin.

Houchin was at his grandma’s house with his 2-year-old younger sister when his grandma fell unconscious.

“We were sitting on the swing and she fell down on the ground. Me and Hensley were over at the watering table. We went over to the workers and then called help,” said Houchin.

Houchin ran outside to nearby construction workers who were able to call 911 and give medical aid to his grandma.

“He came down, he was quiet, you could tell he was easy about coming down to strangers. But as soon as we saw him coming down the hill, we knew something was amiss,” said Hydromax Plumbing Underground Rehab Manager Rich Brokaw.

The fire department says there is a lesson to be learned here for everyone.

“Talk with your children. Let them know how to respond and get help because of situations like this because if he hadn’t went and found the crew to call 911, who knows what could’ve happened,” said EFD Lieutenant Addison Crawford.

Thanks to Houchin, his grandma is now doing great.

“He’s a very brave young man,” said Brokaw.

EFD says they hope he will seriously consider a career as a firefighter when he gets older.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

