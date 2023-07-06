Coal Mining company breaks ground on new Henderson County Mine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Alliance Coal and the city of Henderson broke ground on a multi-million-dollar operation by the name of Henderson County Mine.

The electricity demand is high in the United States, which is increasing the need for coal. Alliance Coal’s River View Company officials say they now have opportunities to mine coal located in Henderson County.

Business Manager with River View Coal, Benson Waller says he got his start with the company as a root bolter. He says the company taught him a lot and afforded him many opportunities.

“Well anytime you can create jobs the economic impact that has ya know so people are making their paychecks,” said Waller. “Then they’re going out into the community and their spending that paycheck you know so it’s not just for coal miners it’s going to effect the whole entire region.”

Officials say some of their current miners are looking to transfer to the Henderson County Mine once it opens. If they stay on schedule, that’ll be January of 2025.

“It’s awesome you know, it feels awesome to be a part of something from the beginning and watch it grow into something,” said General Manager of River View Coal, Bill Adelman.

Officials say say several people have already been added to the team, and training is underway. They say they’re looking to hire about 500 people for this new underground site. They say the company is now hiring.

New hires undergo a 40-hour training, and inexperienced coal miners get an additional on-the-job training also.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.