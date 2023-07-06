Birthday Club
Army Corps of Engineers to dredge up Ohio River

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create sandbar
By Travis Onyett
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from Louisville will be dredging the Ohio River in the Evansville area, which will create a sandbar.

In a viral moment for the Tri-State, last year, someone mysteriously placed a camper on the sandbar which eventually sank and made a bit of a mess.

Engineers are encouraging the public to exercise restraint from putting anything out in the water this year.

Officials say the Corps dredges the Ohio River every year to ensure easy navigation for barges.

Technical Support Branch chief, Shawn Kenney says keeping the Ohio River clear is important for commercial deliveries through the channel.

”The fact that it does cause a problem if we end up with structures or any kind of refuge out there in the river that could cause a safety issue,” says Kenney. “I think some people are unaware of how that might impact other people in navigation.”

If objects are put into the river that causes a violation of public safety or transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have to change their dredging tactics to prevent creating a sandbar.

