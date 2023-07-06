$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An $18.5 million renovation of the University of Southern Indiana’s Health Professions Center is underway.

The center houses the University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions.

According to a release, the renovations began in early May, promising a new look and a state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.

Currently, renovations being made are:

Clinical Simulation Center

Food and Nutrition lower-level test kitchen and food science space

Radiologic and Imaging Sciences suite

Dental hygiene and dental assisting remodeled Dental Clinic

Officials say the final phase of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

