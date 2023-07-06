Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway

$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway
$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An $18.5 million renovation of the University of Southern Indiana’s Health Professions Center is underway.

The center houses the University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions.

According to a release, the renovations began in early May, promising a new look and a state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.

Currently, renovations being made are:

  • Clinical Simulation Center
  • Food and Nutrition lower-level test kitchen and food science space
  • Radiologic and Imaging Sciences suite
  • Dental hygiene and dental assisting remodeled Dental Clinic

Officials say the final phase of the project is expected to begin in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APRIL JOY EDDMENSON
Police: DNA evidence leads to home burglar in Evansville
LIANNE NICHOLE HARDIN
Children come home to stranger sleeping on couch, Vanderburgh Co. deputies say
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral home
Officials escort fallen Tell City Sgt. to funeral Home
Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn
Funeral arrangements announced for Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for a few severe storms Wednesday

Latest News

Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
7/6 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
7/6 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire
Multiple homes destroyed in overnight Henderson fire