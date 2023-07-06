$18.5 million renovation of USI Health Professions Center underway
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An $18.5 million renovation of the University of Southern Indiana’s Health Professions Center is underway.
The center houses the University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions.
According to a release, the renovations began in early May, promising a new look and a state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.
Currently, renovations being made are:
- Clinical Simulation Center
- Food and Nutrition lower-level test kitchen and food science space
- Radiologic and Imaging Sciences suite
- Dental hygiene and dental assisting remodeled Dental Clinic
Officials say the final phase of the project is expected to begin in 2024.
