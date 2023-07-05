Birthday Club
Woman facing meth charges after traffic stop
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess Co. woman is facing a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a car at Kentucky 54 and Thruston Dermont Road Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they noticed the driver, Jamie Huskisson, trying to hide something behind the ashtray.

Authorities say they found a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Deputies say there was also a child in the car.

Huskisson is in the Daviess County Jail.

