Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

7/5 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now, we are on alert for damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall across the Tri-State.

Robinson Miles has a look at what the latest models are showing.

In Evansville, we’re working to learn more this morning after a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials saying it happened on Boeke Road right near Wesselman Park.

The Perry County community is coming together after Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn was killed in the line of duty.

We have a look at some of the fundraisers that were started in her honor.

The holiday may be over, but the fireworks continue this morning.

We have a look at some of the celebrations in the Tri-State and across the country.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

