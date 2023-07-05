Veteran, first responder volunteers spend holiday cleaning up storm damage

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A group of veterans and first responders representing Sheep Dog Impact Assistance went door-to-door in Gibson County Tuesday to help their neighbors clean up storm damage.

The volunteers are part of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’s southern Indiana chapter based in Princeton.

Instead of barbequing or setting off fireworks for the holiday, the team used chainsaws to cut up fallen tree limbs so the city could collect them easier.

Sheep Dog Southern Indiana Chapter Commander Chris MacKay said that the unorthodox celebration of Independence Day is part of the group’s mission to help their community in any way they can while getting their members “off the couch.”

The group started their rounds around 9 a.m. from the Princeton Public Library where they set up to offer donuts and coffee to those driving by.

“One of the things we say in the military is ‘embrace the suck,’” MacKay said. “It’s not easy work out here sawing and cutting up limbs, especially in a disaster area, but what it does do is it bring out that camaraderie together.”

According to MacKay, Sheep Dog’s members spend their time responding to natural disasters near and far away.

MacKay said the southern Indiana chapter responded to Dawson Spring’s deadly tornado in 2021 and to Sullivan’s EF-3 tornado earlier this year.

The group does everything from tarping roofs and trimming trees to “mucking out flooded areas,” MacKay said.

MacKay said that these activities help fight against depression for the organization’s members.

“Some of the doctors that are retiring us out of the military are basically telling us ‘go home, sit on the couch, your tour of duty is over.’ And, what that does to us is, is it crushes us,” MacKay said.

Staying active, MacKay says, is a way for the members to build a community and break a pattern of thinking about just yourself.

“When you get up off the couch and you see that someone else has an issue or a problem, you stop focusing on yourself just for a second and it’s long enough to see that you’re not the only one who’s struggling,” he said.

One of the group’s stops was to the house of another veteran whose driveway was blocked by a fallen tree.

The air force veteran Thomas Shearer said his driveway was totally unusable.

“I mean it doesn’t look like a driveway, but that’s my driveway. That’s how I get to my neighbor’s house,” he said

Shearer said the trees would have taken him weeks to remove alone.

To cut it up, haul it off. . .that’s a chore. These guys make it easy,” Shearer said.

MacKay said Sheep Dog Impact Assistance’s local chapter depends on donations from the community to pay for supplies like gas and power equipment.

