UE hires new men’s assistant basketball coach

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has a new assistant basketball coach.

Roosevelt Jones got the job.

He is being promoted to assistant coach after a year as Director of Basketball Operations.

UE’s head coach David Ragland said he was impressed by the quality of candidates who applied.

He said he chose Jones after seeing the way he connected with the team last season.

Before he came to UE last year, Jones was the assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis for two years.

